This Teen Filmed A Poignant Video For Her Baby – Before She Put Him Up For Adoption

At 21 years of age, Hannah Mongie had her whole life ahead of her. As well as the whole life of her newborn baby boy, Taggart. However, even though the new mother commemorated her son’s birth by making a heartfelt video for him, he would soon be taken from her.

Like many expectant mothers her age, Hannah hadn’t planned on falling pregnant at 18. She’d been with boyfriend Kaden Whitney for only two months, although they had been pen pals since 2013. He’d been a missionary for the Church of Latter-Day Saints, but when he returned in April 2015 the pair began dating.

When the young Utah couple learned the news of Hannah’s pregnancy, they weren’t sure what to think. They discussed giving up the baby for adoption, but they were also excited by the idea of becoming parents. Kaden even began hoping for a boy, so that he could play baseball and other sports with him.

