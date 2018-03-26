A Teen Filmed Herself Throwing Jewelry From Her Ex In The Sewer, And The Internet Was Not Impressed

ADVERTISEMENT

Texan teen Janiah Sanders ended things with her boyfriend in early 2018 when she found out that he was being unfaithful. Infidelity often makes a victim question the sincerity of all aspects of their failed relationship. And Sanders found herself in just this highly emotional situation. The once-precious love tokens the boy had lavished her with were now less than worthless in her eyes. In a bid to remove all traces of the cheat from her life, Sanders did something dramatic with this gem-encrusted jewelry. But her attempt at closure opened a floodgate of censure online.

Sanders is an attractive 18-year-old woman who lives in Houston, TX. But a lot of social media users had a problem with her after the teen uploaded an emotional video of her off-loading some unwanted gifts. It seems that Sander’s heartfelt action has divided the internet. Some people thought that what she did was “petty,” while others thought that it was perfectly justified.

The whole thing started when Sanders and her boyfriend split up in early March, 2018. According to the Texas teen, the relationship had been sweet to begin with but, as time went on, it all went a bit sour. Speaking to online current affairs site BuzzFeed News, Sanders later hinted that her lover had not been totally loyal.

