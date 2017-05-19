Thalia Rodriguez has what she describes as an obsession with the firefighting service. One morning in May 2017 she was driving to a fire station, where she often rides alongside the crew in a firetruck. However, midway through her journey she came upon a traffic accident. The teenager was first at the scene, and at the side of the road she saw a man laying bleeding next to a crumpled motorcycle. Then, when she heard news from the EMTs, she was even more shocked.
Rodriguez, a 17-year-old student at Westland Hialeah High, had changed her plans on Sunday, May 7, at short notice. Indeed, she was supposed to be away that day, but felt compelled to return home and see out her usual routine at a fire crew ride-along.
Rodriguez regularly rides with a local fire service. As the teenager explained to CBS Miami, “It was prom weekend and I was supposed to stay at the hotel the whole weekend, but I decided to come back on Saturday. I wanted to go to the station on Sunday because I’m pretty obsessed.”
-
When These Boys Found A Body At The Skate Park, What They Did Next Stunned Everyone
-
This Teen Was First At The Scene Of A Horrific Crash. Then News From The EMTs Left Her In Tears
-
This Mom Was In Court For $300 Parking Fines. But Then Her Daughter Told The Judge She Was Starving
-
This Dog’s Owner Told Him To “Stay” – But 7 Days Later He Was Still Waiting For Them To Return
-
Her Son Ate Alone At School Each Day. Then When A Football Star Sat Next To Him, Mom Was In Tears
-
When This Trucker Saw A Girl Behind The Curtain Of An RV, He Knew That Something Didn’t Smell Right
-
When She Saw This Picture In An Antique Store Window, This Woman Suddenly Started Screaming
-
Doctors Have Told Parents To Beware Of This Social Media Game – For A Seriously Alarming Reason
-
Archaeologists In Egypt Uncovered An Underground Tomb Filled With Creepy 1,500-Year-Old Occupants
-
This Insolent Woman Drove On The Sidewalk Each Day – So The Judge Shamed Her In An Unforgettable Way
-
When This Man Met A Wolf Trapped Alone In The Woods, He Did What Most People Would Never Dare To
-
20 Times Taylor Swift Ruled The Red Carpet With Her Effortless Sense Of Style