This Teen Was First At The Scene Of A Horrific Crash. Then News From The EMTs Left Her In Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Thalia Rodriguez has what she describes as an obsession with the firefighting service. One morning in May 2017 she was driving to a fire station, where she often rides alongside the crew in a firetruck. However, midway through her journey she came upon a traffic accident. The teenager was first at the scene, and at the side of the road she saw a man laying bleeding next to a crumpled motorcycle. Then, when she heard news from the EMTs, she was even more shocked.

Rodriguez, a 17-year-old student at Westland Hialeah High, had changed her plans on Sunday, May 7, at short notice. Indeed, she was supposed to be away that day, but felt compelled to return home and see out her usual routine at a fire crew ride-along.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodriguez regularly rides with a local fire service. As the teenager explained to CBS Miami, “It was prom weekend and I was supposed to stay at the hotel the whole weekend, but I decided to come back on Saturday. I wanted to go to the station on Sunday because I’m pretty obsessed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT