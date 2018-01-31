This Teen Found A Wallet Stuffed Full Of Cash. Then He Remembered The Words Of His Coach

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretty much everyone has had something stolen in their lives. Whether your mobile phone got nabbed by pickpockets, or your handbag was lifted from a bar, it’s a horrible feeling. But not everyone is out to get you, as Kameron Grigsby proved.

Kameron Grigsby is a young man from Beaumont, Texas, with an awesome story to his name. At high school he was known as a football player, but in his spare time Grigsby had other commitments. He held down a job outside of school hours.

He worked as a parking attendant a local H-E-B grocery store. And it was during one day at work that something remarkable happened. It was an event that earned Grigsby a moment in the spotlight. And it all took place on one summer’s day in 2017.

