This Teen Had Grown His Dreadlocks For Nine Years. Then His Mom Walked In To A Big Surprise

Every parent knows that teenagers are strong-willed. They want to alter their style as soon as trends change. They swap clothes and interests with the wind. And it’s up to the adults in their lives to guide them through this time of self-discovery.

So, when teenager Jason decided that he wanted his hair dreadlocked, his parents didn’t put up a fight. Instead, they encouraged him to make decisions about his own body, including what to do with his hair. And for nine years, he grew and took care of his long hair.

But then, he decided to make a drastic change – without telling his mother about his plans. Instead, he let her come home and see what he had done to his hair after almost a decade of having dreadlocks. Needless to say, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

