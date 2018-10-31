A Teen Was Invited To A Stranger’s Memorial By Mistake – But Then She Went And Showed Up Anyway

ADVERTISEMENT

You may have received a text message from an unknown sender; it’s possible that you even replied to that message. When teenager Leena Ali chose to respond to a text sent to the wrong number, however, it set in motion a chain of events with a truly heartwarming ending.

On September 17, 2018, Brock University student Ali saw that she had a new text. Upon reading the message, though, it likely became clear that the sender had got the wrong number. For starters, they had asked the question, “Hey… is this Quentin?”

But while Ali clearly wasn’t Quentin, she nevertheless decided to play along and see where the exchange took her. “Yea, who’s this?” she replied. To begin with, the teenager assumed that the message had been sent by a friend who, according to Ali, didn’t choose to save any numbers to her phone.

