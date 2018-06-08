8 Years After A Teen Left An Innocent Note In A Stranger’s Van, He Received An Unusual Phone Call

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Cropsey was 16 years old when he first set eyes on his perfect vehicle. While heading to the waves at New York’s Rockaway Beach, the young surfer had spotted the object of his affections in a parking lot. And although Kyle had never had a major interest in cars, he had always possessed an appreciation for that style of van.

The teenager’s ideal vehicle was a classic blue and white 1971 Volkswagen Type 2 – also known in some quarters as a “microbus.” The Type 2 first went into production in the late 1960s; and even though this version of the van is no longer made, it remains popular with VW enthusiasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle was one such lover of the Type 2, telling CBS New York in April 2018, “Ever since I was young, I had an infatuation with these Volkswagen buses.” So when the Lindenhurst, New York, resident spotted the vehicle on the way to the beach that day, he decided that he would chance his luck and leave a note for the owner to let them know that he would be interested in buying their van.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT