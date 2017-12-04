People Said This 14-Year-Old Looked Pregnant At A Pool Party. Then A Test Confirmed Their Suspicions

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy Griest was living the life of a normal, popular teen. After one particular pool party, rumors began swirling that she was pregnant. Then she took a test and realized that the rumors, which had probably started as a joke, were in fact true.

Kennedy, from Brighton, Michigan, was enjoying her summer holidays with pals by the pool. She was about to go into her first year at high school so was making the most of soaking up the sunshine poolside. She was hanging out with friends from Scranton Middle School.

It’s not unusual for girls to take photographs of each other, but when one girl took a photo of Kennedy and uploaded it to social media, her caption got people talking. It read, “Oh my God, look. Kennedy’s pregnant,” and the rumor mill went into overdrive.

