This Teen Was Bullied About Her Weight, So She Lost 140 Pounds And Wore Her Dream Dress To Prom

Sick of being bullied for her weight, Josie Desgrand cut sugar from her diet and watched her body change. One year later, she slipped into her dream prom dress and showed off her jaw-dropping results.

Josie Desgrand had grown tired of being bullied for her weight – and she felt it was time to do something about it. With a few simple changes to her diet and a goal of slipping into the prom dress of her dreams, Desgrand embarked on a journey that would change her life. And her entrance at the dance was stunning, to say the least.

Life in Hervey Bay, Queensland, Australia, wasn’t the beachside paradise it appeared to be – at least, not for 17-year-old Josie Desgrand. As she told news.com.au, “I have an amazing family and we’ve had some wonderful experiences, but I was so unhappy with my weight.”

At her heaviest, the 17-year-old had reached just over 264 pounds. Desgrand later attributed her gains to the manner in which she ate, rather than the quality of the food she chose. On top of that, she admitted that she wasn’t very active.

