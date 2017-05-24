After This Teen Lost The State Title, He Said Two Startling Words To His Opponent’s Dying Father

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota high school students, Malik Stewart and Mitchell McKee, were never just your average teenage kids. They had a special passion which was a big part of their young lives.

Both teenagers were heavily into wrestling. In fact, they were each so good at it that they regularly competed. And it was something that happened at one of these contests that recently placed these two in the spotlight.

Stewart, from Blaine High School, was up against Mitchell McKee from St. Michael-Albertville High School, in the much anticipated final of a local wrestling tournament. Indeed, it was a very big deal for the young wrestlers.

