A Teen Mom’s Dad Wouldn’t Let Her Keep Her Baby – But Five Decades Later They Were Matched Online

When one young woman gave birth to a baby almost 50 years ago, her father refused to let her keep him. Although she never gave up hope of meeting her son again, each year that passed made a reunion seem even more unlikely. Then, out of the blue, she received a notification online.

Thuy-Nga Thi Nibblett was born in Vietnam. She was young during the Vietnam war and was a striking looking girl. Consequently, she soon caught the eye of an American soldier who was in the Air Force and stationed in the city of Da Nang.

That serviceman was Skip Soule. Recalling the moment he first set eyes on Nibblett almost 50 years ago, he said it was love at first sight. “She was really gorgeous then. Of course, we hit it off right away,” he told WTKR in September 2017.

