A Teen Posted Her Before-And-After Coming Out Photos, And Now It’s Inspired A Powerful Trend

When Caitlin Crowley shared a picture of herself before she came out, beside a photo of her with her current girlfriend, she thought the images would make her friends chuckle. However, she had no idea she’d inspire a powerful trend.

Crowley comes from Naples, Florida. Like many people, Crowley was still working out who she was when she was a teenager. As part of this process, the young woman had to come to terms with the fact that she was gay.

Moreover, her sexuality took a little while for Crowley to figure out. But when she met Kirrin Chew at a college prep program, Crowley knew that she was the girl for her. So, after forming a friendship, the two girls started dating in 2016.

