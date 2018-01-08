This Teen Said A Doctor Accused Her Of Faking Her Pain. Then A Surgeon Realized What They Had Missed

ADVERTISEMENT

To her alarm, one super-active U.S. girl suddenly found herself struggling to carry out day-to-day activities. She started experiencing agonizing sharp pains in her ribs when attempting the simplest of everyday things. Something had to give, but such a fit and healthy young woman had a hard time convincing medical professionals that anything was wrong. Eventually, surgery was needed to fix her problem, but afterwards she claimed that too many doctors overlooked the cause of her excruciating pain.

The girl in question, identified only as Haley, was a 16-year-old who has had a pretty rough time of things. She has always been an active person, and found a particular talent in the pool. In fact, she has been swimming since she was 18 months old and became so good at it that she joined a team and started entering competitions.

But it was about a year and a half after she began swimming competitively, that Haley noticed an occasional pain in her left side. It gradually increased in frequency and severity until it was bad enough to warrant a visit to the doctor. Haley and her family maintain that no-one could give her a real diagnosis. Apparently, the advice was that Haley had simply overused her muscles and needed to take it easy.

