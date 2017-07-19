When This Teen Saw A “Demonic” Guy Trailing A Girl In Target, He Knew Exactly What He Had To Do

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenage boy was out shopping with his mom when something sinister caught his eye. There, tailing a little girl, was a “demonic” looking guy. His mom tried to pull the teen away, but he was having none of it. And when he saw what the creepy man did next, the boy knew exactly what he had to do.

Cameron Cook was a 17-year-old student from South End in Boston, Massachusetts. When he’s not working on assignments from his high school, Catholic Memorial, he can sometimes be found at home, helping his younger sister with her homework.

One weekend in the middle of November, 2016, however, Cameron was out shopping with his mom at Target in the South Bay Center. As they wandered the aisles of the store, something, or rather someone disturbing got the teenager’s attention.

