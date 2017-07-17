This Teen Saw A Police Car Engulfed In Flames. Then He Noticed The Officer Struggling To Get Free

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moment that would change both of their lives forever. Joseph Chambers spotted Mark Kimsey trapped in a police car which was engulfed in flames, just meters away from where he was standing. Chambers knew that he had to do something.

The date was November 8, 2014. The then 17-year-old was waiting for his brother to return with takeout from a store in Grays Ferry in Philadelphia. As he waited at his half-sister’s home, the youngster heard a loud noise. He had no idea what had caused the strange bang.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were watching TV and heard a loud boom,” he said, telling The Delaware County Daily Times about the moment. His sister initially thought that the sound might have been a gunshot and rushed to shut the windows to protect the home. However, when Chambers looked outside he saw a police car.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT