It was a moment that would change both of their lives forever. Joseph Chambers spotted Mark Kimsey trapped in a police car which was engulfed in flames, just meters away from where he was standing. Chambers knew that he had to do something.
The date was November 8, 2014. The then 17-year-old was waiting for his brother to return with takeout from a store in Grays Ferry in Philadelphia. As he waited at his half-sister’s home, the youngster heard a loud noise. He had no idea what had caused the strange bang.
“We were watching TV and heard a loud boom,” he said, telling The Delaware County Daily Times about the moment. His sister initially thought that the sound might have been a gunshot and rushed to shut the windows to protect the home. However, when Chambers looked outside he saw a police car.
-
After Years Of Alarming Rumors, Inspectors Visited This Zoo And Were Dismayed By What They Found
-
Here’s Just How Much The Internet Has Changed Since 2007
-
When A Woman Heard Strange Noises In The Bathroom, Her Neighbor Found An Unusual Intruder Inside
-
This Teen Saw A Police Car Engulfed In Flames. Then He Noticed The Officer Struggling To Get Free
-
This Boy Was Standing On The Water’s Edge When He Suddenly Felt Something Splash At His Feet
-
This Family Adopted An Orphan Who Was Close To Death. 5 Years On, Her Transformation Is Stunning
-
20 Storage Wars Secrets That The Producers Wanted To Keep In Their Locker
-
This Mom Pulled Out A Camera During Labor – And Doctors Were Stunned By What She Caught On Film
-
After This Family Adopted 3 Little Brothers, Mom Got A Call From Her Neighbor That Left Her Floored
-
This Poor Stray Was At Death’s Door. But When Vets Found His Owner, They Uncovered The Real Story
-
This Mom Gave Birth To A Healthy Baby. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Left It Inside Her
-
20 Facts Your Teachers Taught You That Are Totally Untrue