This Teen Was On His Second Shift When He Saw A Man Acting Strangely And Sprang Into Action

When Austin Goddard finally got a shift at Skyline Chili, it wasn’t just his bussing skills that would be put to the test. In fact, he was faced with a life-threatening situation, and he found that his ability to respond to a crisis was critical.

Austin is a 16-year-old high school student who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. He’s in the 11th-grade and, like many kids his age, he has a part-time job. In July 2017, Austin had recently got a paid position at a local restaurant named Skyline Chili.

While the teenager’s usual duties involved collecting dirty dishes, something very different happened during his second shift. In fact, Austin was able to save a customer’s life. In a moment when time was of the essence, Austin saw a potentially deadly situation, and he tackled it head-on.

