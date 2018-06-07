This Teen Took The Same Selfies With Her Mom For Four Years. But Their Final Photo Is Devastating

ADVERTISEMENT

On Savannah Inthalangsy’s first day of high school in Mesquite, Texas, she decided to get ice cream with her mother. The pair naturally commemorated the occasion with a selfie in which they proudly displayed their tasty treats to the camera. Then Inthalangsy had a brainwave. Wouldn’t it be fun, she thought, to start a tradition where they took similar selfies on the first and last days of each school year up until graduation? Little did she know, however, that her adorable photos would later reduce many people to tears.

In 2014 teenaged Inthalangsy began attending John Horn High School. On her first day, she and her mother, Phelana Foster, went to get ice cream for the simple reason that, well, they enjoy ice cream. And their delight in the selfie that they subsequently took is there for all to see.

What’s also clear is how tight-knit the pair appeared. “We were really close,” Inthalangsy told Fox 4 in May 2018. “She didn’t like that I called her my best friend. She would always say, ‘We’re not friends, because I’m your mom.’ But I called her my best friend.”

