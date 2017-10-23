This Teen Was Told She’d Never Get Pregnant – But Then She Saw Multiple Heartbeats On The Ultrasound

ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnancies can feel like a almighty blessing in normal of circumstances. For one English woman, however, the feeling must have been extraordinary. As if all of her birthdays, Christmases, and all other holidays had occurred on the same day that her lottery numbers came up. Because when she went for an ultrasound she couldn’t quite believe what it revealed.

Charlene Connaughton, 25, from the small town of Telford in Shropshire, central England, was dealt a tough blow as a teenager. Aged only 15, she was diagnosed with a life-changing condition – she was told she had polycystic ovaries. Doctors informed the teen that she would never be able to conceive children naturally. Any dreams she had of one day starting a family received a rude awakening right there in the doctor’s room.

There are three main adversities for those who suffer from polycystic ovaries, all of which impede fertility. For one, the organs become enlarged and develop blister-like sacs around the eggs within. Second, there is an overload of androgen, a male hormone, leading to a chemical imbalance. And thirdly – and the main obstacle to Connaughton being able to reproduce – is the problem of irregular ovulation.

