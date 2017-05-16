When This Teen Was Turned Down For His School Dance, A Stranger Appeared – And Mom Broke Down

ADVERTISEMENT

All one teen wanted was to attend prom with a date by his side. But after some girls in his year turned him down, it looked like he would be going alone. So when a stranger turned up on the night of his dance, his mom couldn’t contain her emotions.

Daniel Rivas was born with Down syndrome. The disability is a genetic condition that can lead to some learning difficulties. It can also affect physical appearance. But while there’s no “cure” for the condition, many of those who have it can lead a healthy and fulfilled life.

ADVERTISEMENT

So in many ways, Rivas was just like any other kid. He dreamed about going to college once he’d graduated from high school. And he hoped to one day become a top chef. But for now, Rivas had other things on his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT