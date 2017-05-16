All one teen wanted was to attend prom with a date by his side. But after some girls in his year turned him down, it looked like he would be going alone. So when a stranger turned up on the night of his dance, his mom couldn’t contain her emotions.
Daniel Rivas was born with Down syndrome. The disability is a genetic condition that can lead to some learning difficulties. It can also affect physical appearance. But while there’s no “cure” for the condition, many of those who have it can lead a healthy and fulfilled life.
So in many ways, Rivas was just like any other kid. He dreamed about going to college once he’d graduated from high school. And he hoped to one day become a top chef. But for now, Rivas had other things on his mind.
-
When The Queen Came Across This Giant Elephant, The Moment She Held Out A Banana Was Priceless
-
This Couple Waited 7 Years For A Baby. But When She Finally Got Pregnant, Tragedy Struck
-
Here's What Happened To The Man With The Golden Voice Following His Phenomenal Rise To Fame
-
When This Teen Was Turned Down For His School Dance, A Stranger Appeared – And Mom Broke Down
-
The 20 Most Unfortunately Placed Ads Ever Seen While Traveling
-
This Soldier Waited Anxiously For His Life-Saving Partner. But The Moment She Saw Him Was Priceless
-
20 Inspired Tattoos That Transform Scars Into Stunning Artworks
-
When Seal Heard This Nervous Street Performer Singing, What He Said To Her Left Her Speechless
-
After Mom Gave Birth To These Twins, What Nurses Said To Dad Left Everyone In Shock
-
When Her Tinder Date Texted Her To Say She Was Fat, This Woman Posted Such A Powerful Response
-
These Sextuplets Shot To Fame With A Priceless Photo. Then 6 Years Later, They Recreated History
-
This Pregnant Dog’s Belly Was Massive – And After Her Ninth Puppy, The Vet Had A Bigger Surprise