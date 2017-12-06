This Teen Was Voted On To Homecoming Court As A Prank – But Then Got Sweet Revenge On The Bullies

By Annie Price
December 6, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: The Ogemaw County Herald

When her classmates voted one introverted teenager onto homecoming court, she couldn’t believe it. However, her celebrations were short-lived when she learned her nomination was a prank. But the brave student fought back, and it was the pranksters that ended up with egg on their faces.

Image: Facebook/Whitney Kropp

Whitney Kropp comes from West Branch, Michigan. In 2012 she was just an average 16-year-old teenager who attended Ogemaw Heights High School. There, Kropp considered herself somewhat of an “outcast” and felt different to some of her classmates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Whitney Kropp

Whitney enjoyed dyeing her hair every color of the rainbow. And, while her contemporaries preferred to listen to whatever was cool at the time, she was a devotee of Adam Lambert. However, her peers didn’t always welcome her individuality.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT