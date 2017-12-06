This Teen Was Voted On To Homecoming Court As A Prank – But Then Got Sweet Revenge On The Bullies

ADVERTISEMENT

When her classmates voted one introverted teenager onto homecoming court, she couldn’t believe it. However, her celebrations were short-lived when she learned her nomination was a prank. But the brave student fought back, and it was the pranksters that ended up with egg on their faces.

Whitney Kropp comes from West Branch, Michigan. In 2012 she was just an average 16-year-old teenager who attended Ogemaw Heights High School. There, Kropp considered herself somewhat of an “outcast” and felt different to some of her classmates.

Whitney enjoyed dyeing her hair every color of the rainbow. And, while her contemporaries preferred to listen to whatever was cool at the time, she was a devotee of Adam Lambert. However, her peers didn’t always welcome her individuality.

