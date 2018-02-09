After This Teen Was Given Just Weeks To Live, His Dying Wish Was To Marry His High School Sweetheart

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida teenager Dustin Snyder knew that he didn’t have much time left on this Earth. But there was something important that he felt compelled do before he his time came. His girlfriend had stuck by his side during the hardest of times, and he was ready to show her the ultimate commitment.

Dustin Snyder is a 19-year-old with what can only be described as a truly heartbreaking story. He and the love of his life, Sierra Siverio, have been through an incredible amount together. And now, for the most tragic of reasons, their story has hit newspapers worldwide.

Snyder and Siverio first met in middle school. They dated for a while, but sadly it fizzled out when Snyder moved away. But they had unfinished business. The pair met up again when they were a little older, and they began dating once more.

