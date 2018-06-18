This Teenage Boy Was Hospitalized For His Asthma, But Then He Was Given A Deadly Breakfast

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital is where people are meant to be safest. There, doctors provide them with the care and medication that they need to get better. But Louis Tate didn’t get the healing he needed – instead, he was served a deadly breakfast.

Louis had checked into Frankston Hospital in Victoria, Australia, in 2015 because he felt sick from asthma. The 13-year-old had also suffered allergies to raw eggs, nuts and cow’s milk. But, his health concerns were well-managed, according his mother, Gabrielle Catan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Louis was only a teenager, “He had an anaphylaxis action plan. He always has an EpiPen,” Gabrielle told ABC news. He knew to ask hospital staffers for a safe breakfast for him to eat – wheat cereal and soy milk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT