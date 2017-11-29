After A Punishing 13-Hour Fashion Show, This Teenaged Model Paid The Ultimate Price

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian-born Vlada Dzyuba seemed to have it all: youth, good looks and a fledgling modeling career. At the age of just 14, in fact, Vlada was traveling the world and acquiring memories she should have recalled fondly for the rest of her life. Sadly, however, fate had other plans for the teenager.

Home for Vlada, meanwhile, was Perm, a Russian city close to the Ural Mountains. And it was here that she would start out on her career path by signing to local agency Great Model. But the young woman wasn’t just destined to take part in shoots in her native country, as it turned out.

That's because Vlada had also clinched a contract with Chinese agency ESEE Model Management, in an agreement negotiated by a modeling scout. And that deal took her places: in 2016, for instance, she had spent three months in Taiwan for her career. Then, in 2017, she would take her second trip overseas – this time, to China.

