His Teenage Son Died After Drinking Everyday Soft Drinks, And Now This Dad Is Warning Other Parents

By Annie Price
July 28, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: NBC News

When one teenager died after consuming regular soft drinks, his dad couldn’t believe it. But he decided to use his grief productively and raise awareness of what caused his boy’s tragic death. Now, he has a stern warning for other parents.

Image: NBC News

Davis Cripe came from Richland County in South Carolina. And, in 2017, he was a teenager like any other. He kept up with his studies but also had a passion for music, playing drums and the guitar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: NBC News

The 16-year-old was transforming from a boy into a man right in front of his parents’ eyes. But they would never get so see their child grow into an adult. Because, in April 2017, tragedy struck.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT