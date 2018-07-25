When A Teenager Approached Paramedics, He Needed Help With An Unusual Problem

ADVERTISEMENT

A paramedic’s job is to help, acting in the wake of an emergency and sometimes racing against the clock to save lives. So, when a teenager approached two first responders in Pennsylvania, they came to his aid – even though his problem wasn’t a normal request.

Mary Terrinoni and Jared Bryer worked for Pennsylvania Ambulance. And in the spring of 2017 they partnered together in a first-response vehicle. Before becoming a paramedic, Terrinoni had studied to be a nurse at Penn State University and originally hailed from Dalton, PA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her partner, Jared Bryer, came from Dunmore, PA, and had ties to the community in which he and Terrinoni worked. In fact, his younger sister attended school with some of the kids who lived closed to the firehouse where the paramedics awaited their calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT