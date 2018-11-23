This Teen Was The Only One To Join The Cheer Squad, But When She Stepped Up The Crowd Went Wild

ADVERTISEMENT

At Messalonskee High School, Kaitlyn Berthiaume was the only girl that wanted to join the cheerleading squad. But the reality of going it alone didn’t deter her from participating in her beloved sport. Instead, she stepped up – and the crowd couldn’t help but cheer for her, too.

More than 700 students attend Messalonskee High School, in Oakland, Maine. Kaitlyn is one of them, and the 18-year-old began her senior year in the fall of 2018.

Kaitlyn is passionate about cheerleading – she had served on the Messalonskee squad since her freshman year. She told News Center Maine, “I love it. I love the sport.” But by the time she became a senior, the squad’s setup was not the same.

