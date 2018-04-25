This Teenager Trapped In A Minivan Used His Final Moments To Leave A Tragic Message For His Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Plush knew he didn’t have much time – he was trapped in his minivan, and no one could find him. So, he dialed 911 and told the dispatcher to relay a heartbreaking message to his mom as his last seconds ticked away.

At the time of his shocking final moments, Plush was an ordinary high schooler in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Seven Hills, a private school in the city, and was leaving the campus on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. He’d planned to go to an afterschool tennis match.

Authorities believe that the 16-year-old had gone to his vehicle, a 2004 gold-colored Honda Odyssey, to get his tennis equipment from the back of the van. And they reckon he might have climbed into the third row of seats to reach it.

