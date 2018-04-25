This Teenager Trapped In A Minivan Used His Final Moments To Leave A Tragic Message For His Mom

By Andrea Marchiano
April 25, 2018
Image: Handout via Daily Mail / Corvettec6r

Kyle Plush knew he didn’t have much time – he was trapped in his minivan, and no one could find him. So, he dialed 911 and told the dispatcher to relay a heartbreaking message to his mom as his last seconds ticked away.


Image: Instagram/7.hills.school

At the time of his shocking final moments, Plush was an ordinary high schooler in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended Seven Hills, a private school in the city, and was leaving the campus on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. He’d planned to go to an afterschool tennis match.

Image: Instagram/newsboysfan1987

Authorities believe that the 16-year-old had gone to his vehicle, a 2004 gold-colored Honda Odyssey, to get his tennis equipment from the back of the van. And they reckon he might have climbed into the third row of seats to reach it.

