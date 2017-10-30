When This Teenager’s Boyfriend Broke Up With Her, How She Responded Has Left People In Awe

ADVERTISEMENT

It hurts to get dumped. But the way in which this sorority girl reacted to the bad news was amazing. All she needed was a Tinder account and a pair of once-in-a-lifetime tickets and soon enough, her story went totally viral. And when you read about her plan, you’ll understand why.

Emma Vowell is a teenager from the U.S. Recently, she caused a social media storm because of something hilarious that she did. The whole story started when something not funny at all happened to Vowell: she got dumped by her boyfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Vowell, a student at Purdue University in Indiana, never saw the break up coming. She had been preparing for his birthday in just a matter of days’ time and had even bought him the gift of a lifetime. But because he ended the relationship, her ex never received the generous present.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT