When 18 Teenagers Entered A High School Pregnancy Pact, It Shook Their Quiet Community To The Core

For the majority of female teens, pregnancy is the result of an accident and comes as an unexpected shock. But in 2008 it was alleged that a gang of girls in Gloucester, Massachusetts, had conceived a clandestine plan to all get impregnated on purpose. What else could have explained 18 high-school students falling pregnant at the same time? The media descended on their sleepy hometown when rumors grew about the secret pact to procreate. But what the reporters discovered spawned a wider debate…

Less than 30,000 people call Gloucester home, but the small fishing town bustles in summer when tourists flock to the city’s beachy stretch of Massachusetts’ North Shore. Otherwise, it is known as the picturesque backdrop to author Sebastian Junger’s book, and subsequent film, The Perfect Storm. The novel and 2000 movie, starring George Clooney, both told the true story of a disaster that struck a Gloucester-based fishing crew.

However, in 2008, the world’s eyes would be on the small town for a completely different – yet still dramatic – reason. It had all begun the previous October, when Kim Daly, the nurse at Gloucester High School, picked up on something strange about the female students in the new school year. The medical professional experienced a significant uptick in the number of girls coming to her for pregnancy tests.

