These Teens Stumbled Upon A Fatal Crash Scene – Then Heard A Baby Crying From Inside The Wreckage

When two Illinois teens spotted a serious crash site it brought them up sharp. Nothing in the youngsters’ short lives had prepared them for this. They just couldn’t believe their eyes. However when they heard a baby crying, they proved courageous and kind beyond their years and leapt immediately into action.

Collin Barry, 17, and Hunter Hasenjaeger, 16, live in Minooka, a suburb of Chicago, IL. A little after midnight on a foggy Friday in July 2017 the teenagers were driving home along a poorly-lit rural road when their headlights picked out a horrific sight. As they made their way down Ridge Road towards Interstate 80, the boys saw smoke rising from a car just off the roadway.

As they got closer to the scene, they realized there had been a crash and that the car was wrecked. Because of the time of night, and despite the chaotic scene, Barry told local newspaper the Herald News “It was really quiet and dark.”

