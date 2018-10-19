After This Ten-Year-Old Died At A Sleepover, Her Mom Revealed That A Sugar Crash Caused Her Death

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the perfect evening for any ten-year-old. Sophia Daugherty and her best friend, Abi Kuth, had spent the night watching films and playing outside. They cuddled up to sleep, but Sophia didn't wake up – and her mom, Keri, said it was all because of a sugar crash.

Sophia Louise Daugherty came into the world in November of 2007, joining an older sister, Claire Elise, and undoubtedly delighting her parents, Keri and Ryan. A year later, youngest daughter Meredith Grace completed their family.

As Sophia grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania, she became a fan of all things sporty. She loved riding her bike, playing basketball and softball, and cheerleading. The little girl also had a passion for animals and invested plenty of time studying sharks.

