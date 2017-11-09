This 10-Year-Old’s Parents Gave Her A Book – And Seven Pages In She Couldn’t Hold Back The Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not often that a child sheds a tear while reading. Although most books suited to young readers strive to teach a lesson, it’s not usually a lesson that causes such a show of emotion. But ten-year-old Ariana couldn’t hold back the tears while reading a book that her parents gave her – and for a very good reason.

While Ariana had little clue what she was about to read, her parents certainly did. Her father pointed a camera directly at his daughter, who was sat at the family’s dining table. “You’re going to read a book out loud, okay?” her mother said from out of shot.

Ariana looked confused, so her mom repeated the instructions. “Daddy and Mommy wrote you a book,” she explained. “So you’re going to read everything we wrote on it, okay?” And her dad reiterated that she had to read it aloud, so that they could hear the story.

