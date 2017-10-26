A Terminated Baby Was Discarded As Medical Waste – But Then The Nurse Heard A Feeble Crying

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenager walked into a hospital scared, confused and unsure that she was making the right choice. Her mother, a nurse, had pushed her to have an abortion rather than deliver the baby growing inside of her.

Doctors performed an initial procedure, then waited five days for the teen to deliver her stillborn baby. Her mother, the nurse, oversaw the delivery and demanded that the baby’s body was properly disposed of. The other nurses subsequently followed her directions.

But suddenly everything about the procedure changed. As the medical team finished cleaning up the delivery room and the body left behind by the procedure, two nurses heard an unmistakable, albeit feeble, noise: crying. And the source of the sound came as a shock to everyone.

