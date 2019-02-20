Thalassophobia Is An Actual Disorder – And These Photos Will Show If You’re A Sufferer

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the thought of the deep blue sea bring you out in a cold sweat? How would you feel about floating around in the ocean, knowing that anything could be underneath? If any of these things shake you to your core, you may be interested in a fear called thalassophobia.

During his inaugural speech, president Franklin D. Roosevelt said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” There is certainly wisdom in his address, but rational or not, virtually everyone is scared of something. However, some phobias are more common than others – such as arachnophobia, the fear of spiders.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to mental health website Verywell Mind, arachnophobia ranks among the top ten most encountered fears. Many people dislike spiders, but the sight of one makes arachnophobes either freeze or run in terror. In fact, sufferers can be so afraid of them that just a picture triggers their fight-or-flight response.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT