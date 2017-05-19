When These Boys Found A Body At The Skate Park, What They Did Next Stunned Everyone

ADVERTISEMENT

While this group of friends were out skating together they spotted something disturbing: a lifeless body was lying next to the women’s public restroom. Reluctantly, and seeing the condition the woman was in, they edged closer. It soon became apparent that the woman wasn’t breathing. And so, knowing they had to act fast, they quickly called 911. But things didn’t end there. In fact, what these kids did next left everyone stunned.

When someone is in need of assistance, it’s so easy to turn a blind eye and leave it to somebody else to help. And it’s also easy to make a snap judgment about somebody based on how they look or what they’re doing. But these boys defy both these stereotypes.

And there’s a third stereotype these boys defy, too. We live in a time when health experts worry that kids aren’t getting enough exercise, or spend too much time playing computer games or on other devices. Children need fresh air and interaction.

