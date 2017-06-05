When These Identical Triplets Discovered Their DNA Was Different, Tests Revealed An Unsettling Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dahm triplets are practically identical in every single way. So, when they carried out DNA ancestry tests, they expected to receive the exact same results. However, when the tests came back, what they revealed made the three women think twice.

Nicole, Erica and Jaclyn Dahm, who arrived in that sequence on December 12, 1977, are practically indistinguishable from one another. In fact, the two eldest women even once told Playboy that their parents tattooed dots on their butts just to tell them apart as babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once they had grown up, however, their identical good looks brought them to the attention of that magazine, and they appeared together as Playboy Playmates in 1998. And from that, it was on to TV; the three women have since popped up on shows such as sitcom Boy Meets World, game show Family Feud and reality series Renovate My Family.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT