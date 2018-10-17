These Sick Twins Fitted Into Their Mom’s Hand. But One Year On Their Transformation Is Astonishing

ADVERTISEMENT

When English couple Luci Hall and Joseph Barker welcomed their twins after only 24 weeks of pregnancy, they feared the worst. The tiny mites barely weighed more than a bag of sugar. In fact, they were so tiny they would need to defy extreme odds just to survive.

Hall and Barker are a couple in their mid-20s who live in the city of Leeds, U.K. Before quitting to focus on being a mom, Hall worked an office job. And in early 2017 her dreams of motherhood seemed to be coming true, as she found out that she was pregnant.

However, when Hall went for her routine test at 12 weeks, she was given some surprising news. The sonographer revealed that her family was set to double in size. That’s right: it turned out Hall was expecting twins.

