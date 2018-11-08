These Six-Year-Olds Saw A Girl Drowning In A Hotel Pool, So They Worked Together To Try And Save Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Amy Walters and her fiancé, Daniel Jess Deiter, discovered that a work convention was to be held in Orlando, they decided to make a vacation of it. Planning to stop off at Disney World, they traveled from Bowling Green, Ohio, with Amy’s six-year-old twins, Peyton and Bryant. But then, chilling by a hotel pool in Florida, they saw a toddler drowning.

Amy and her partner, who is better known as DJ, work for Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, a company that offers financial planning services in products such as life insurance, annuities and investments. DJ also serves on the board of Bowling Green Christian Academy and is an ex-high school wrestling coach.

As a work commitment, Amy and DJ were due to attend a sales convention in Florida. But when they heard the venue was near Disney World they decided to make a mini-break of it. So they packed up their bathers, grabbed Peyton and Bryant – who have three older brothers – and headed for the vacation hotspot.

