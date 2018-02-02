They Said This Woman Was 260 Weeks Pregnant – But Her Situation Brings Home An Uncomfortable Reality

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of breath and relieved to catch the elevator, heavily pregnant Lauren waddles inside. She nods a greeting to her work colleagues, and they all wait for the doors to close. But her enormous bump gets in the way. Embarrassed, she has to shift backwards before the elevator will move.

Later, paralegal Lauren sits uncomfortably at her desk in a small law firm. A tiny fan blows furiously to cool her and her massively swollen tummy down. Clearly in discomfort, she swigs some vitamin supplements from one of several industrial-size tubs on her desk.

Afterwards, in the restroom, the put-upon Denver resident heads out of the stall as the toilet flushes. She stops, however, then pauses and heads straight back in. After all, a weak bladder is par for the course when you’re 260 weeks, five days and nine hours pregnant.

