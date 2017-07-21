They Seem Just Like A Typical Couple – But One Look At Their Family Will Leave You Astonished

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessaka and Joshua Clark may seem like any normal couple. Moreover, with a lot of love in their hearts, they’ve both always wanted a large family, even before they met. So, when doctors told them that they wouldn’t be able to conceive, they weren’t going to let it stop them. In fact, if you look at their family now, you will see something quite remarkable.

Joshua and Jessaka bonded on their very first date. Furthermore, one of the things that brought them together was a shared desire for a large family. Indeed, Joshua expressed an interest in having ten kids – most of whom would be adopted. This suited Jessaka, whose own parents fostered other kids.

Part of their dream, however, seemed destined to remain unfulfilled after doctors told them that they would be unlikely to be able to conceive on their own. Nevertheless, the couple didn’t let the news get them down. Adoption had always been part of the plan anyway, so that’s the avenue they subsequently pursued.

