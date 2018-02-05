A Thief Attempted To Steal An Amazon Package – But Little Did She Know That The Nanny Was Home

ADVERTISEMENT

A thief approached a family home, hoping not to be seen. But, unfortunately for them, there was a fearless nanny watching every move that they made. And within seconds the attempted theft had gone totally pear-shaped, with the nanny emerging as a modern-day hero.

Kate Anderson is a woman from Snohomish County, Washington. She’s a nanny who cares for a one-year-old boy, Desmond, for her boss, Tanya Smith. The two women have a relationship that’s based on more than just business. They’re friends, too.

And during a recent incident Anderson demonstrated her loyalty to Smith. She may have been employed as a nanny, but on the day in question, Anderson went far above and beyond her job description. What she did for her friend was nothing short of awesome, in fact.

