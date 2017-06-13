They may have been around since the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2017 that fidget spinners became the latest playground craze. And whether it’s a tool for concentration or just a distraction, all we know is it’s not the first time a fad has come along. So, even if you haven’t jumped on the fidget spinner bandwagon just yet, you’ll probably recognize these equally wild trends from the 2000s… and get your daily dose of nostalgia to boot.
20. Finger skateboards
Everyone knows that learning to ride an actual skateboard takes time, effort and more than a little bit of natural skill. So, for all those kids who just couldn’t be bothered investing the energy, finger skateboards were the perfect alternative.
19. Tamagotchi
Ever wondered where your Tamagotchi is now? After years of neglect, your once-loved virtual pet has probably long since withered and died. But for a few glorious years at the turn of the millennium, this digital companion was your life.
-
A Cop Pulled This Couple Over And Said Step Out Of The Car. Then He Told The Guy To Get On His Knees
-
20 Things From The 2000s That People Were Just As Crazy About As The Fidget Spinner
-
These Dudes Broke Into An Abandoned Funeral Home And Made A Blood-Curdling Discovery
-
This Woman Was Expecting Rare Triplets. But When Doctors Saw Her Placenta, They Feared The Worst
-
She Battled Severe Headaches For Almost A Year. Then Doctors Took A Brain Scan And Saw Eight Eggs
-
This Guy Ballooned To 831 Pounds After A Bad Breakup – But You Should See What He Looks Like Now
-
Remember The Guy Who Sang Gangnam Style? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Now
-
The 300,000-Year-Old Bones Found In This Mine Shake The Foundations Of Human History To The Core
-
After Her Son Tragically Passed Away, Mom Got A Text From The Nurse About Another Baby
-
Mom Was Afraid When Her Baby Shook In Pain. Then She Saw The Deadly Creature Crawling On His Body
-
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter Looks So Much Like The Former First Lady That It’s Insane
-
These Sisters Had Perms Since High School – But With Their New Looks You Wouldn’t Recognize Them