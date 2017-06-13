ADVERTISEMENT

They may have been around since the 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2017 that fidget spinners became the latest playground craze. And whether it’s a tool for concentration or just a distraction, all we know is it’s not the first time a fad has come along. So, even if you haven’t jumped on the fidget spinner bandwagon just yet, you’ll probably recognize these equally wild trends from the 2000s… and get your daily dose of nostalgia to boot.

20. Finger skateboards

Everyone knows that learning to ride an actual skateboard takes time, effort and more than a little bit of natural skill. So, for all those kids who just couldn’t be bothered investing the energy, finger skateboards were the perfect alternative.

19. Tamagotchi

Ever wondered where your Tamagotchi is now? After years of neglect, your once-loved virtual pet has probably long since withered and died. But for a few glorious years at the turn of the millennium, this digital companion was your life.

