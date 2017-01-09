ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, it seems, we’re not as smart as we like to think we are. Sometimes, the manufacturers that make our everyday items are actually a lot smarter than we think they are. And sometimes, we just need some common-sense genius to show us how to do in a second something that’s been taking us forever and driving us mad. So here are 20 simple tips guaranteed to make your life a darn sight easier.

20. Use that ring-pull hole

Isn’t it a real pain when that straw comes sliding up that soda can as you’re trying to drink from it? As a matter of fact, the can makers thought of that… so just put your straw through the hole in the ring-pull that they helpfully provided and it won’t happen again.

19. Stop that pan boiling over

They say a watched pot never boils – but turn away for a minute and you’ll find that an unwatched one seems to immediately froth over. But not if you simply lay a stirring spoon across the top – it’s almost like magic.

