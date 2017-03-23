20 Things You’ve Seriously Got To Stop Doing To Yourself

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of obstacles, but many of the greatest hurdles you’ll face are actually ones that you create. In fact, to live a happier life, there are a lot of things that you’ve simply got to stop doing to yourself. These 20 tips, then, can help you move on from the past and build toward a stronger future. And even if you’re only able to take advantage of a handful of them, you’ll soon see a dramatic improvement in your life.

20. Listening to your doubts

You know that voice in the back of your head that keeps saying, “You can never do this?” That voice is called doubt, and it’s a force that’s slamming the brakes on your motivation. And while it’s okay to be aware of the risks, to be successful you have to work around them. The time to silence your fears and get on with what you need to accomplish is now.

19. Getting into irregular sleep schedules

Most adults spend close to a third of their lives sleeping. And while your body recharges itself for the next day, your brain rewards you with beautiful dreams. But if you stray off a consistent schedule, you start messing with your REM sleep – something that will soon catch up with you in your waking life, leaving you exhausted. What’s more, bad sleep habits can also lead to bad life habits.

