19 Things You Really Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane

Back when air travel was still a relatively new concept and therefore predominantly the preserve of the rich, passengers often flew in their best clothes. But while there’s now no expectation to look smart on a plane, there’s still some items that you really should avoid wearing there.

Indeed, whether you’re on a long- or short-distance flight, there are certain things that are all best left in your hold luggage. So, avoid the following when preparing to travel and you’ll probably have a much comfier time – barring any turbulence, that is…

19. Perfume or cologne

Strong scents in a small space? Yeah, that’s never going to be a good idea. In fact, if you do decide to wear perfume or cologne on a plane, you run the risk of it triggering a fellow passenger’s allergies or asthma. That won’t make you popular – nor will you win friends if the way you smell is not quite to people’s tastes.

