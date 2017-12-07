Back when air travel was still a relatively new concept and therefore predominantly the preserve of the rich, passengers often flew in their best clothes. But while there’s now no expectation to look smart on a plane, there’s still some items that you really should avoid wearing there.
Indeed, whether you’re on a long- or short-distance flight, there are certain things that are all best left in your hold luggage. So, avoid the following when preparing to travel and you’ll probably have a much comfier time – barring any turbulence, that is…
19. Perfume or cologne
Strong scents in a small space? Yeah, that’s never going to be a good idea. In fact, if you do decide to wear perfume or cologne on a plane, you run the risk of it triggering a fellow passenger’s allergies or asthma. That won’t make you popular – nor will you win friends if the way you smell is not quite to people’s tastes.
-
19 Things You Really Shouldn’t Wear On An Airplane
-
This Country Star Made A Bold Decision About His Daughter’s Education – And He's Got People Talking
-
When A Mother Posted A Photo Of Her Baby Online, A Friend Spotted A Worrying Reflection In Her Eye
-
After Spending His Whole Life On Concrete, This Lion Saw Grass For The Very First Time
-
This Mother Was Arrested For Stealing Groceries. Then Police Saw That Her Kids Hadn’t Eaten In Days.
-
This Swiss Village Could Pay You $70,000 To Move There – But The Deal Comes With One Major Catch