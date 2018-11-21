34 Years After They Were Abandoned, These Siblings Experienced An Emotional Reunion

ADVERTISEMENT

As children, when Renee Alanko and Justin Kragt were abandoned separately, less than a mile apart, they had no idea that their stories were linked. Then, 34 years later, after living only 600 miles apart, they discovered they were siblings.

Beside a theater in Seoul, South Korea, an abandoned young boy, believed to have been just two years old, was discovered. The incident took place in March 1984, and the boy was subsequently handed over to the local authorities.

Roughly a mile from this spot, a four-year-old girl was also found abandoned less than a day after the boy. Unlike him, however, she was able to give the police some information about where she came from.

