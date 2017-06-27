37 Years After She Gave Her Baby Up For Adoption, She Got Some Letters She Couldn’t Face Opening

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost four decades after she gave up her baby, one woman received a mysterious letter. Although she had no idea what it contained, she couldn’t bring herself to open it. However, when she finally did, it contained the news she’d hoped for.

Jen was born in 1978 and had a pretty normal childhood. Nonetheless, at the age of seven, she discovered she was adopted. So, from that moment on, questions about her biological mother haunted her. Who was she? What was she like? Did she love her?

Jen admits that these thoughts about her biological family were a heavy burden to carry as a child. “Going out in public was always weird for me,” Jen subsequently wrote on her blog, The Journey Back To My Roots. “I would look at every single blonde-haired woman who resembled me in any way and wonder if she was my mother.”

