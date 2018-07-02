This 20-Year-Old Gymnast Has An Extraordinary Ability That He Can Demonstrate While Sitting Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Burns has been practicing gymnastics since he was a child. As a result, by the time he was 20 years old, the athlete had perfected some astonishing skills. And Burns’ repertoire includes one fiendishly difficult trick that he can perform while sitting down.

Burns hails from Madison, Alabama. However, he now calls Ann Arbor, Michigan, home. That’s because he attends the University of Michigan’s School of Kinesiology, where he is studying body movement.

Alongside his scientific studies, Burns is also a member of the University of Michigan men’s gymnastics team. Prior to that, the student had been part of the Southern States Gymnastics Academy, where he no doubt honed his tumbling and floor skills.

