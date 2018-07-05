This Boy Was Afraid To Walk Home From School, So Dozens Of Strangers Intervened Against the Bullies

By David Rule
July 5, 2018
Image: Facebook/Fiona McPeak‎ / Facebook/Fiona McPeak‎

When racist bullies struck in a Utah street, schoolboy Mateus Romualdo was terrified. Shaken by the frightening incident, the young kid was left in fear of his life. But when his mom Heather shared the story online, his community soon rallied round to show him support.

Image: Facebook/Walk Mateus Home

It was October 5, 2017, and Mateus, an 11-year-old boy, was making his way home after class. Viewmont Elementary, the school that he attended, lay about a mile from where he lived, in Murray, Utah.

Image: Facebook/Heather Romualdo

Murray is a small city in the Utah heartland. Once an industrial hub, it’s now a bustling center in Salt Lake County. And in common with most of the state of Utah, Murray does not house many people of color, making Mateus something of a rarity.

