This Crying Baby Was Found In A Truck Bed. Then A Nurse Looked At Him And Made A Drastic Decision

When abandoned Baby Charlie was found crying in the bottom of a truck on a chill Florida morning in May 2017, he was cold, wet and alone. As a result, the newborn was raced to hospital where 46-year-old respiratory specialist Lorraine Nichols was among those waiting to treat him. Charlie’s pitiful state both broke her heart, and fixed her purpose. She resolved there and then that she would do whatever she could to ensure that Charlie need not feel cold or alone ever again.

It was an especially cold morning on May 6, 2017, when a college student was walking past The Meridian, an apartment complex in west Tallahassee, FL. However, as she made her way through the student housing block’s parking lot at about 8:30 a.m. a muffled keening sound froze the young woman in her tracks.

The noise sounded like the distant cries of an infant in distress. Concerned, the compassionate 22-year-old began to investigate. And sure enough, when the young student followed the sound to its source, she found a baby abandoned in the bed of a Nissan pick-up.

